It’s hard to sum up the entirety of history in a game. A lot of epic historical titles only allow you to customize certain aspects, despite being primarily about strategy. Sure you can choose your historic leader or what your politics/religion turn out to be, but quite a few lack the tactile feeling of affecting history. Fortunately, this is not the case with Amplitude’s Humankind. While on the surface this looks like a version of Civilization, Humankind features a surprising amount of unique depth. Here, history bends to you, as your civilizations culture can change on a whim. But does Humankind do enough to separate itself from its influences?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO