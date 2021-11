For 30 years, families looking to Shapiro Funeral Home for funeral and burial services and worked with funeral director Natalie Shapiro and her husband, Francis Corrigan. But now, community members will start to see new faces around the funeral home at 27099 Miles Road in Orange – with a change in ownership and management with Jason Jardine, a third-generation owner and funeral director of Jardine Funeral Homes in Strongsville. Under the new management, Shapiro Funeral Homes has become Shapiro Funeral Care, as of about two months ago, Jardine told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 9.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO