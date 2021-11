Rose Canonaco is the newly elected Chair of the Board for AgeOptions. She joined the board in September 2018. She has over thirty years’ experience in Human Resources and has worked for both privately held and publicly traded organizations in all areas of HR. Since December 2018, she has been VP of Human Resources at Planmeca USA, Inc. Throughout her career, she has developed and led HR functions, building high performance teams that support achievement of strategic growth initiatives.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO