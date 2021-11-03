Entz wraps up K-State career with All-Big 12 honor

K-State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini (right) shakes hands with Brookelynn Entz (left) at a media day on Aug. 6. The fifth-year senior was named to All-Big 12 Second Team on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Big 12 soccer head coaches on Tuesday named Kansas State soccer fifth-year senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz to the 2021 All-Big 12 second team.

The award is Entz’s third All-Big 12 honor after earning first-team status in 2020 and second team in 2019.

During the 2021 season, Entz led K-State with a career-high five assists and a pair of goals, ranking second on the team in total points with nine.

During conference play, Entz recorded a goal and two assists, the most notable of which came when she assisted on the game-winning goal by Caylee Thornhill in the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas on Sept. 30.

Entz also assisted on Kyle Goins’ goal that secured the Wildcats tie with No. 9 West Virginia in the following week.

In her career, Entz amassed 27 career, single-season or single-match records.

That includes career goals scored (19), career assists (13), total career points (51) and goals in a single-season (seven).

The Wildcats tied a single-season school record for wins this fall, finishing the year 6-10-2 despite missing out on the Big 12 tournament. K-State also broke school records in goals in a season (20), assists in a season (20) and total points in a season (60).