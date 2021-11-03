CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Entz wraps up K-State career with All-Big 12 honor

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago
K-State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini (right) shakes hands with Brookelynn Entz (left) at a media day on Aug. 6. The fifth-year senior was named to All-Big 12 Second Team on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Big 12 soccer head coaches on Tuesday named Kansas State soccer fifth-year senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz to the 2021 All-Big 12 second team.

The award is Entz’s third All-Big 12 honor after earning first-team status in 2020 and second team in 2019.

During the 2021 season, Entz led K-State with a career-high five assists and a pair of goals, ranking second on the team in total points with nine.

During conference play, Entz recorded a goal and two assists, the most notable of which came when she assisted on the game-winning goal by Caylee Thornhill in the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas on Sept. 30.

Entz also assisted on Kyle Goins’ goal that secured the Wildcats tie with No. 9 West Virginia in the following week.

In her career, Entz amassed 27 career, single-season or single-match records.

That includes career goals scored (19), career assists (13), total career points (51) and goals in a single-season (seven).

The Wildcats tied a single-season school record for wins this fall, finishing the year 6-10-2 despite missing out on the Big 12 tournament. K-State also broke school records in goals in a season (20), assists in a season (20) and total points in a season (60).

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchup

For the third time in four years, Manhattan High football is headed to the sectional round of the Class 6A football playoffs, where it will face sixth-seeded Lawrence. Similar to the Indians’ (9-1) regional opponent last week, Gardner-Edgerton, fellow Sunflower League resident Lawrence has seen some of the best talent in the state, with a strength of schedule that ranks as one of the toughest in all classes according to Kansas Pregame. Its two losses came to No. 1 in 5A Mill Valley (9-1) and a Shawnee Mission Northwest team (7-3) that also is still alive and in the championship hunt over on the east half of the 6A bracket.
MANHATTAN, KS
kogt.com

Pirates Wrap Up Second

The Deweyville Pirates went to Burkeville Friday and shutout the Mustangs 20-0 to wrap up second place in 12-2A. Javin Brown led all rushers with 124 yards and a TD and Ryan Bland had 2TD’s. Bland also had an awesome game on defense with 2 knocked down passes in which...
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kmaland.com

4 Hawkeyes, 2 Huskers honored on All-Big Ten teams

(Rosemont) -- Four Iowa and two Nebraska women’s soccer players were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday. Iowa defender Sara Wheaton was picked All-Big Ten Second Team while forward Alyssa Walker and midfielder Hailey Rydberg were tabbed to the third team. Another Hawkeye Addie Bundy was named to the All-Freshman Team.
SOCCER
Lincoln Journal Star

Raabe, Weber highlight Huskers' Big Ten all-conference soccer honors

Nebraska midfielder Reagan Raabe was named a third-team all-Big Ten soccer selection, the league announced Wednesday. Raabe, who went to Millard West, was the Huskers' most consistent scoring threat this season. The sophomore scored seven goals and tacked on three assists to lead the team in points (18). Subscribe for...
SOCCER
