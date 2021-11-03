Pedestrian killed in Henrico’s seventh fatal crash in 3 weeks

A 60-year-old Richmond resident became the seventh crash fatality in Henrico County during the past three weeks Nov. 2 when she was struck in the 10000 block of West Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim, Vaughan Prichett, was in the eastbound left lane of West Broad Street, between Innsbrook Road and Westerre Parkway, and was struck by an Audi sedan traveling in the same direction, according to Henrico Police. The driver of the car was uninjured and stopped immediately to call police.

Prichett died at the scene.

Police detoured traffic onto Cox Road to Westerre Parkway for nearly three hours while they investigated the incident.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, and police have said the neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors.