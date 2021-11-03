CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Pedestrian killed in Henrico’s seventh fatal crash in 3 weeks

By Citizen Staff
 7 days ago
A 60-year-old Richmond resident became the seventh crash fatality in Henrico County during the past three weeks Nov. 2 when she was struck in the 10000 block of West Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim, Vaughan Prichett, was in the eastbound left lane of West Broad Street, between Innsbrook Road and Westerre Parkway, and was struck by an Audi sedan traveling in the same direction, according to Henrico Police. The driver of the car was uninjured and stopped immediately to call police.

Prichett died at the scene.

Police detoured traffic onto Cox Road to Westerre Parkway for nearly three hours while they investigated the incident.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, and police have said the neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors.

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 10, 2021

Questions remain following a crash and officer shooting that left a man dead in Eastern Henrico; supervisors moving closer to finalizing plans for a bond referendum next year; new COVID-19 cases in Henrico schools continue to drop; Bon Secours Medical Group makes a local acquisition; our newest ‘Faces of Henrico Business’ profile.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Nov. 1-7, 2021

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a burglary that occurred in the city of Richmond. On Oct. 9, just before midnight, the Richmond Police Department responded to the 6800 block of Everglades Drive for two burglaries that occurred to businesses in the area. After securing the business, the owners noticed several electronics were missing. The video surveillance captured the suspect wheeling televisions and laptops away using a dolly.
Henrico Police seek man on multiple outstanding warrants

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants. Clayton Michael Duty has outstanding warrants for violation of a protective order, vandalism, breaking and entering, felony eluding, burglary, credit card fraud and larceny. Police responded Sept. 8 to...
Man dies when tree falls on him in northern Henrico

A man died when a tree he was apparently working to cut and remove fell on him in northern Henrico Wednesday. It happened on a private residence near Azalea and Crenshaw avenues at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3. A tree-trimming company was working to remove the tree for a client when the incident occurred, according to Henrico Fire officials.
Henrico Firefighters save dog from Varina house fire

Henrico Firefighters saved a dog from a house fire in Varina Thursday afternoon. It happened in the 4600 block of Darbytown Road just before 2 p.m., after the fire had spread through the first and second floors of the home. The occupants of the house already were safely outside when...
85-year-old Henrico woman and 63-year-old daughter die in Henrico house fire

An 85-year-old Henrico woman and her 63-year-old daughter have died after their northern Henrico home caught fire Tuesday night. Evetis D. Duren and her daughter, Belinda D. Webster, both died Wednesday at VCU Medical Center from injuries they suffered in the fire, which started just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, off Wilkinson Road.
Regional EMS Council honors Henrico Police official

Rebekah L. Taylor of the Henrico County Police Division was recently named a 2021 Old Dominion Emergency Medical Service Alliance Regional EMS Award winner. One of 11 first responders and front-line workers celebrated at a virtual ceremony Oct. 26 on Facebook Live, Taylor won the Regional EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunication.
COVID-19 vaccination opportunities arrive for Henrico children 5 to 11

A handful of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available in the Richmond region for children 5 to 11 Wednesday, and the Pfizer vaccine – which earned final federal approval for that age group Tuesday – is expected to become increasingly available for children each day, as the first 377,000 doses allocated by the federal government to Virginia arrive in the state by Nov. 9.
