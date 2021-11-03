New learning resource for the campus

The University of Delaware took a stand for social justice during the Faculty Senate meeting held on Monday, Nov. 1. But before the group delved into this and other agenda items, UD President Dennis Assanis offered an update on several matters of importance, including the ongoing refresh of the University’s strategic plan, which he said should be finalized by the end of the year, and the search for a new University provost, for which a committee has been appointed. He also noted his appreciation to Provost Robin Morgan, who graciously agreed to continue serving until the end of the current academic year. In the meantime, UD is being reviewed for re-accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the nongovernmental body which sets educational excellence standards for institutes of higher education in Delaware and beyond.

