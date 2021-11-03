CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New learning resource for the campus

By Article by UDaily staff
the University of Delaware
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broad array of online learning resources on a wide range of topics — from professional development to skills acquisition to personal fulfilment — is now available at no charge to all University of Delaware students, faculty and staff. A new initiative, LinkedIn Learning at UD, offers the entire...

www.udel.edu

the University of Delaware

How to Apply

Whether you’re applying for an undergraduate, graduate or certificate program, we’ve made the application process easy. All UD Online undergraduate degree programs accept the Common Application, and our graduate and certificate application systems are designed for ease and control so there is no need to send anything by mail. Follow...
EDUCATION

