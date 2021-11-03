China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

November 4, 2021 12:10 pm (EST) Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released its annual report on Chinese Military Power. The 2021 report demonstrates the growing challenge that China poses to U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. China’s growing nuclear arsenal has received most of the media attention. Underneath the headlines, though, is an approach whereby China seeks to leverage emerging technologies and innovative operational concepts—for both conventional and strategic operations—to become a leading military through an approach described as “intelligentized” warfare. According to the report, China “seeks to dominate technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (p. 145) because it will help China become a world-class military. Below, we outline critical aspects of China’s military modernization efforts referenced in the report, focusing particularly on developments related to defense innovation and emerging technologies.
Comments / 0