China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

By Meghann Myers
Army Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has set 2049 as its deadline for achieving superpower status. According to a Pentagon report to Congress released on Wednesday, they are making plenty of progress. The country hit one of its big goals in 2020, according to the report, dubbed “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of...

Mother Jones

Democrats Are Still Trying to Figure Out How to Talk About Taiwan—and China

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was inaugurated for a second term last May, then–Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials sent high-level messages to congratulate her. It was the first time a US secretary of state had done so, and the news landed with a thud in Beijing, which has considered independent Taiwan a “breakaway province” for more than 70 years and regularly declares its intention to annex the island. In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry said that Pompeo had “seriously endangered relations between the two countries and two militaries and seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
New York Post

China seeking to develop ‘world class’ military by 2049: Pentagon report

China already has the world’s largest navy with about 355 ships, but the country is rapidly increasing ​its armed forces to fulfill President Xi Jinping’s vow to transform the People’s Liberation Army into a “world class” military by 2049, according to a report from the Defense Department. It said China...
KEYT

Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion. The Defense Ministry says in a report that China’s ultimate goal is to bring the island, which Beijing claims, under its rule while avoiding an all-out military conflict. China has been stepping up threats against Taiwan. During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems. The report says that reflects Beijing’s “gray zone” tactics that also include cyberwarfare and a campaign to isolate Taiwan internationally.
americanmilitarynews.com

China trolls democratic Taiwan with air-raid drills amid rising military tensions

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun air defense drills in some parts of the country, in a move commentators said was a bid to step up pressure on the democratic island of Taiwan, which the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping has threatened to annex.
eturbonews.com

You’re on a hit list: China threatens Taiwan ‘separatists’

China threatens Taiwan officials: Those who betray their motherland and seek to split the country are destined to have a bad end, and are bound to be spurned by the people and judged by history. China threatens to ‘punish’ proponents and supporters of Taiwan’s independence. Taiwan ‘separatists’ will be banned...
hot96.com

U.S. Republicans want billions for Taiwan military aid to counter China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide $2 billion per year and other assistance to bolster’s Taiwan’s defenses as it faces rising pressure from China. The legislation, reviewed by Reuters, would authorize $2 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing – U.S. grants and...
Council on Foreign Relations

DoD's 2021 China Military Power Report: How Advances in AI and Emerging Technologies Will Shape China’s Military

November 4, 2021 12:10 pm (EST) Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released its annual report on Chinese Military Power. The 2021 report demonstrates the growing challenge that China poses to U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. China’s growing nuclear arsenal has received most of the media attention. Underneath the headlines, though, is an approach whereby China seeks to leverage emerging technologies and innovative operational concepts—for both conventional and strategic operations—to become a leading military through an approach described as “intelligentized” warfare. According to the report, China “seeks to dominate technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (p. 145) because it will help China become a world-class military. Below, we outline critical aspects of China’s military modernization efforts referenced in the report, focusing particularly on developments related to defense innovation and emerging technologies.
buffalonynews.net

China's import expo brings world towards brighter future

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled for Nov. 5-10, is set to open in China's coastal city of Shanghai. As an icon of China's opening-up and international cooperation, the expo, which has been held every year since 2018, has promoted global development and prosperity, and contributed to shaping a brighter future for China and the world.
