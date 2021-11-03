China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was inaugurated for a second term last May, then–Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials sent high-level messages to congratulate her. It was the first time a US secretary of state had done so, and the news landed with a thud in Beijing, which has considered independent Taiwan a “breakaway province” for more than 70 years and regularly declares its intention to annex the island. In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry said that Pompeo had “seriously endangered relations between the two countries and two militaries and seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 18 HOURS AGO