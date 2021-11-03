CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MONTREAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON JONATHAN DROUIN WHO WAS HIT IN THE HEAD WITH A PUCK

markerzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a bit of a scary moment for the Montreal Canadiens and their fans Tuesday night when Jonathan Drouin took a puck to the side of the head in the first period of the team's game...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin won't play Thursday against Islanders

Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin will not play Thursday night against the visiting New York Islanders after a puck hit him in the head during a game versus the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. "There's no concussion, but he still got a puck to the head and there's a bruise...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Tkachuk, Drouin, Coyotes

While many fans will be eager to move on from the Jack Eichel trade saga that finally wrapped up Thursday after an early-morning deal to the Vegas Golden Knights, there were many rumors in the days leading up to the trade that deserves attention. While it was common knowledge in the week or so prior to Thursday that the Calgary Flames were potential suitors for the star forward, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted Wednesday that the team had offered winger Matthew Tkachuk in a potential package for Eichel. However, Tkachuk said today that he “had a hard time believing” that Calgary would have been willing to part with him, supporting other reports today that Tkachuk was not on the table. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams also stated that the report “was not accurate.” It would’ve been shocking to see the Flames part with Tkachuk, who’s entering the final season of a $7MM contract. The 23-year-old has four goals and six points through nine games this season.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Drouin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Montreal Canadiens#The Detroit Red Wings#Habs#Tva Sports
markerzone.com

JACK EICHEL RELEASES THANK YOU MESSAGE TO BUFFALO SABRES AND FANS

It may not have ended on the best of the terms, but former 2nd overall pick and franchise player Jack Eichel insists he is grateful for his time in Buffalo. After being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this week following a sometimes bitter dispute over what type of surgery he should have on a bulging disc in his neck, Eichel has released a video thanking the City of Buffalo and Sabres fans for his previous six years.
NHL
Sporting News

Will Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? Tracking NHL goals record as Capitals star keeps climbing list of all-time scorers

Will he or won't he? That's all anyone wants to know. Trying to gauge whether or not Alex Ovechkin will pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record involves pinning down a number of moving targets and providing answers to mostly unanswerable questions. And while the easy answer is simply saying "it's too early to tell," that's also not any fun.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

KHL'S KARLIS CUKSTE TOSSED FROM GAME FOR INTENTIONALLY HITTING OFFICIAL IN THE FACE

Karlis Cukste of Dinamo Riga was tossed from a KHL game on Friday after hitting an official in the face in what appeared to be an intentional act. In the second period of the KHL game between Riga and Sochi, a scuffle broke out near the Sochi's net. As the officials attempted to break it up, one of them took Cukste down to the ice. He apparently didn't like it very much and smacked the linesmen in the face. Cukste would end up with two minutes plus 20, and was tossed from the game. No word on if he's facing a possible suspension and/or fine.
HOCKEY
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING PK Subban Punished By NHL.

New Jersey Devils Defenseman PK Subban has made headlines this season for the wrong reasons. He’s come under fire for some dangerous plays including a recent slew footing incident with Milan Lucic. The NHL Department of Player Safety wasn’t a fan of his most recent incident. Subban has been fined...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
markerzone.com

SURGERY REQUIRED AFTER PLAYER RECEIVES NASTY CUT TO THE BACK OF HIS LEG (W/📽)

Some scary moments during a game Thursday between Frolunda and Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In the dying seconds of the first period, Frolunda's Max Friberg - a name that is likely familiar to some NHL and AHL fans - went down in the corner after getting tangled up with brothers Markus and Oliver Lauridsen of Malmo. Friberg received a nasty gash to the back of his leg from Markus Lauridsen's skate. The brothers would quickly help Friberg get off the ice, something Frolunda's coach praised them for following the game. The video below doesn't show the exact moment the injury happened, but it does show Friberg being helped off the ice and you can see a trail of blood on the ice behind him.
NHL
markerzone.com

CALGARY REPORTEDLY BLAMING KEVYN ADAMS FOR MISLEADING EICHEL TRADE RUMOUR

Prior to being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday morning, the Calgary Flames appeared to be one of the frontrunners to land Jack Eichel after credible insider Kevin Weekes tweeted the following on Wednesday night. It has since been confirmed that trade proposal was never on the table,...
NHL
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON CAPITALS LOSE ANTHONY MANTHA INDEFINITELY

A tough break for the Washington Capitals as forward Anthony Mantha is out and there's no timetable for his return right now. Mantha left Thursday night's game against the Florida Panthers in the second period and did not return after a collision with teammate. John Carlson. Washington announced Friday that...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL REPORTEDLY 'ON NOTICE' BY SPONSORS OVER HANDLING OF BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL

The NHL may end up getting hit where it really hurts over its handling of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal, in the pocketbook. One report states several sponsors have informed the league they are not happy with the way things have gone down. "Spoke today to sports marketing exec...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy