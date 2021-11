The 2021 NWSL season has been an extremely tight affair. With only one weekend of games remaining, only four points separate 3rd from 7th place, with the top six teams advancing to a newly expanded NWSL playoffs. OL Reign have already booked their ticket for the playoffs but they could still finish in 2nd or 3rd, and a first-round bye is on the line in their game at Kansas City this weekend. Suffice to say, the potential NWSL playoff scenarios remain very complicated, and all five of the league’s remaining regular-season games this weekend have implications on final seeding.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO