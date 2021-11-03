CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markeith Loyd found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Orlando officer

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd takes stand in murder trial of Orlando officer Lt. Debra Clayton Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd told his side of what happened four years ago during testimony Saturday for his second murder trial.

ORLANDO, Fla. — >>UPDATE: Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, our sister station WFTV reports. Click here to follow their live updates<<

>>> WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE WHEN IT RESUMES <<<

Original story below:

The fate of a 46-year-old old Florida man accused of killing a police officer during a massive manhunt now rests with 12 jurors in Orlando.

The jury began deliberating just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the trial for Markeith Loyd. They were taken to a hotel where they are being sequestered around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after they requested to have testimony of several witnesses read back to them.

Loyd is accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017 as she tried to arrest him in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. He pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if found guilty.

Loyd testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense, and that he did not intend to kill her, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Loyd’s attorneys have argued that Loyd was insane when he shot Clayton.

He has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

