COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO