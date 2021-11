As a new movie blockbuster franchise gains steam, one star has further cemented himself as a box office powerhouse and it may pave the way for his future endeavors to be gold. Movie reboots aren’t new. Neither are movie prequels. Cinema has always had one of its many roots in retellings; in showing viewers how something really happened; in rewriting a character’s journey by giving audiences more pieces to play with. We only need to look at, for example, Disney, to see that this trend of prequels isn’t going away any time soon. From George Lucas’ Star Wars prequel trilogy to Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone as Maleficent and Cruella, respectively, audiences love to find out the truth about their favorite characters.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO