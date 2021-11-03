CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch ASAP Rocky’s Reaction to Fan Asking to Wear His Bandana

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his headlining set at this weekend’s ComplexCon, ASAP Rocky has made a number of headline-grabbing appearances. The latest example of this, which comes on the heels of viral footage of the recent PacSun collaborator trading bars with Andy Milonakis during an impromptu cypher, sees Rocky responding...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Watch ASAP Rocky and Andy Milonakis Trade Bars in Impromptu Freestyle

While ASAP Rocky fans await more word on the upcoming (and potentially Morrissey-featuring) All Smiles project, they can take some solace in a recently shared clip of the ComplexCon headliner diving into some impromptu creativity with Andy Milonakis. On Halloween, Milonakis shared a brief clip of himself letting off a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

How Brock Fetch Shot The Iconic Mixtape Cover For ASAP Rocky’s ‘Live. Love. ASAP’

Any teenager or rap enthusiast growing up in the early 2010s remembers the moment they saw the cover for Live. Love. ASAP. You might have first peeped it while your homie was playing “Peso” on their iPhone 4. Or maybe you stumbled on it when someone sent you a DatPiff link through BlackBerry Messenger, urging you to download the tape immediately. Some of us came across it when our classmates came to school wearing a bootleg Gildan T-shirt with the mixtape’s cover on it. Or you saw a giant poster of Pretty Flacko blowing smoke out his mouth on the wall of your friend’s college dorm room. Whether you came across it on your Tumblr feed or had it as the screensaver of your laptop, the cover art for ASAP Rocky’s debut mixtape felt ubiquitous and was nothing short of iconic. Surprisingly, that iconic photo of ASAP Rocky wasn’t shot by a member of the ASAP Mob or by a professional photographer hired by a record label. It was shot by Brock Fetch, an untrained film photographer who was personally flown out by the Mob to shoot the cover and document the last recording sessions for ASAP Rocky’s groundbreaking debut, which is finally dropping on streaming services today to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rocky will be performing the entire tape live as the headliner at ComplexCon, which hits Long Beach on November 6 and 7.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch the Video for ASAP Ferg’s New Neptunes-Produced Track “Green Juice” f/ Pharrell

As promised ASAP Ferg has released “Green Juice,” his new track produced by The Neptunes and featuring Pharrell. It comes complete with a brand new Valentin-directed music video, which sees the ASAP Mob rapper in some sort of alternate New York City reality. In the song, we hear Ferg declare, “I run the game, I set the bar,” setting himself up for a successful future, while The Neptunes’ lyrics echo, “You cannot make this shit if you’re a fraud.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dexerto.com

Andy Milonakis freestyles with ASAP Rocky in bizarre viral crossover

In one of the strangest collaborations you’ll see on the internet today, YouTuber Andy Milonakis is going viral for his back-to-back freestyles with rap legend A$AP Rocky. The 45-year-old Milonakis is no stranger to viral fame, especially for his efforts in the rap scene, having built his YouTube popularity off the back of viral creations such as The Andy Milonakis Rap and G L O G A N G with Chief Keef.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Andy Milonakis
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky Takes Bandana Off His Head & Gives It To Begging Fan

As the saying goes, "Ask and you shall receive," and a fan has found out that this rings true. Often, fans have made outlandish requests of their favorite artists. Some have unashamedly taken to social media to ask for autographed merch, free tickets to shows, and some even want features on albums. Many line up outside of venues, hotels, and restaurants hoping to get a photo or even a hug from those that they admire, and A$AP Rocky made his fan's day with only a bandana.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Adam Levine Responds to Criticism of His Onstage Reaction After Fan Grabbed Him During Maroon 5 Concert

Adam Levine doesn't want fans to think the singer is in misery when he's around them. After a concertgoer jumped onstage and grabbed him in the middle of Maroon 5's Los Angeles show over the weekend, the star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to defend his reaction against apparent claims that he views the group's fans as "beneath" him. The incident took place during the band's performance at the Hollywood Bowl's We Can Survive event on Saturday, Oct. 23. "I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage," Adam said in his new post. "I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

ASAP Rocky Gives Update on New Music, Jokes About Swedish Prison on ‘Desus & Mero’

Ahead of his ComplexCon headlining performance this weekend, ASAP Rocky gave fans another update on new music during a Los Angeles edition of the coveted Desus & Mero sitdown. Early into the 15-minute discussion, the artist was asked about his upcoming All Smiles ​​​​​​ album, which has previously been reported to include contributions from the largely smile-free, 62-year-old Morrissey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Zaytoven Talks Turning Down Jeezy’s Offer to Buy Gucci Mane Collab “Icy” From Him

In a new interview, Atlanta producer Zaytoven spoke about why he turned down Jeezy’s offer to buy the beat for 2005’s “Icy” in favor of giving it to Gucci Mane. As the debut commercial single from Gucci, the song proved to be a minor hit on the Billboard charts and successfully launched the trap rapper into the mainstream. While Guwop and Jeezy have had their disputes about whose song it is—one of the drivers of a beef they only squashed last year—Zaytoven has long maintained “Icy” belongs to Gucci through and through.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandana#Complexcon#Pacsun#Thetrillpreneur#Asap
E! News

Here's Proof Rihanna Is Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's Number One Fan

Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala. Rihanna doesn't want A$AP Rocky to stop the music anytime soon. On Sunday, Nov. 11, the "Only Girl (in the World)" singer was seen dressed in an all-red ensemble as she happily sang along and snapped videos of her partner A$AP Rocky's performance from the front row of Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
987thebull.com

Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage

The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience got a little over excited and jumped on stage. TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured and posted it, after which Adam Levine’s reaction went viral. @luispenaloza9525Adam Levine was a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy