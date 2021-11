Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order this morning to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a release from the Governor’s Office, she provided the following statement:. “The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious covid-19 vaccine mandates. Alabamians – and Americans alike – should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees.

