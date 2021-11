Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said split captaincy will work for a side he called "one of the greatest" teams in cricket history. Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli's last game as captain in the shortest format. The game also ended Shastri's five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown. But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team who will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO