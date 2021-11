Arsenal is on a good run after a terrible start. 9 games unbeaten, with good results against Leicester and Aston Villa. Arsenal do look like a force but deep down we know that they are not title contenders. With a tough November, results will most likely not go our way. The main reason that we will struggle this month is because we lack quality. Management has done well with rebuilding the team but now is the time they need to make a statement.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO