The UA Cossatot Lady Colts competed against the Trinity Valley College Lady Cardinals yesterday, November 4, in Athens, Texas. The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals triumphed over the UA Cossatot Lady Colts 116-72. Kayla Fuller led with 18 points before fouling out with 3:19 to go in the 3rd quarter. Ashley Starks had 16, Mikayla Scott had 12, and Anayzia Jefferson had 11. Trinity Valley Community College is currently ranked 11th in the nation in NJCAA Division I.

ATHENS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO