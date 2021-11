Despite the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, fans still salivate at the idea of a super fight between the former champion and rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev. A match-up one could only dream of, it makes you wonder, how would a fight between Chimaev and Nurmagomedov go? First, some parameters have to be established. Since “The Eagle” reigned over the lightweight division and Chimaev fights at 170 and 185 pounds, the bout would ostensibly need to happen at welterweight. While Nurmagomedov never competed at 170 pounds in the UFC, he appeared to be one of the bigger lightweights on the roster.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO