In a gutting repeat of last year, the University of Connecticut’s cross country team narrowly missed out on the top spot at this past weekend’s Big East Championship in Carmel, Ind. A dramatic women’s 6K race saw UConn’s Mia Nahom nabbing fourth, improving on her ninth place finish at last season’s conference race, while a late kick from Georgetown’s Maggie Donahue was what it took to take down 2019 champion Lydia Olivere from Butler for the win.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO