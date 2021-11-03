Olive oil vs. avocado oil: Everything you need to know

Wowww, a Capricorn Rising? You must love challenges, because people who were born when the Sun was vibing against the constellation of Capricorn are exactly that. Some background: Unlike your Sun sign, which is determined by your birthday, your Rising sign is determined by the time you were born. To get specific, it’s determined by which zodiac sign was on the eastern horizon when you were born, and it changes every two-ish hours. You can be a Capricorn Sun and Capricorn Rising, Scorpio Sun and Capricorn Rising, Aquarius Sun and Capricorn Rising—you get the idea. If you don’t know your Rising sign, grab your birth time and head to a free birth chart calculator.
