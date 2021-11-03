Olive oil vs. avocado oil: Everything you need to know

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you probably have a few bottles of various types of cooking oils on hand for cooking and baking. Olive oil and vegetable oil are classics, but we've also seen specialty varieties such as avocado oil, coconut oil, and MCT oil join the ranks for their various touted benefits over the years. The latest you might want to consider adding to the pantry: tea seed oil. Don't get this confused with the inedible tea tree oil. This is a versatile cooking oil you can use in many ways. It's not a new oil—in fact, it's been around for centuries in some Asian cuisines. Read on to learn about tea seed oil and how to use it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO