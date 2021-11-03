CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VT

Bridgewater family gets a hand from ‘Homestead Rescue’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of homesteading — living a simple, off-the-grid life free of many bills modern society requires and taking advantage of the earth’s abundance — may sound enticing in these pandemic times. For many generations, brave and outdoorsy types had chosen to make a go at the lifestyle. So many, in...

Joplin Globe

Joplin airman's letters rescued from trash, returned to family

A box of old magazines and newspapers retrieved from a Joplin trash dumpster held a fortuitous find for the family of a World War II airman and local historians. Beneath a stack of women’s magazines dating from the 1880s to the 1920s were about 50 letters written by a Joplin man when he served in the Army Air Forces as World War II wound down. The serviceman, Robert DeVaney, wrote the letters to his parents, Galen and Zella DeVaney, who lived at 2504 Empire Ave.
JOPLIN, MO
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Roasted After Posting Montage Of Her Kids Playing At Vermot Mansion Following 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, is getting trashed after sharing a montage of the couple's happy kids frolicking around the Vermont mansion her family has been staying in since the 63-year-old actor accidentally fatally shot his colleague last month. Article continues below advertisement. Sharing a video of several of her children...
CELEBRITIES
#The Homestead#Look At Us#Homestead Rescue#Discovery Channel#College Of St Joseph
Daily Beast

Teen Charged With Mowing Down Cyclists Is Champion Livestock Breeders’ Son

The apparently well-connected teenage driver charged at long last after allegedly mowing down six bicyclists outside Houston after purposely belching a thick cloud of black diesel exhaust at them has been identified as the son of a competition livestock breeding family in the area. On Monday, lawyers for the injured...
WALLER, TX
Circleville Herald

Ashville Food Pantry gets a hand from foot-favoring TV athletes

ASHVILLE — The Ashville Food Pantry, with the help of the Teays Valley Soccer Program, have moved their stocks into the new building just a few doors down from the old location. Crews broke ground in early August on the structure and while there is some work to do still,...
ASHVILLE, OH
Only In Missouri

This Funky Little Town In Missouri Is A True Hidden Gem

We can find just about anything our heart desires in Missouri – from charming Amish towns to action-packed big cities. Every city, town, and village each has its own distinct personality, too. If you like funky, quirky, and unique, make a beeline straight for this funky little town in Missouri that everyone really should visit at least once.
MISSOURI STATE
KGO

Bay Area charity rescues another family from Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has an update on the effort by the Bay Area charity Roots of Peace to evacuate some of its team from Afghanistan. The group was able to rescue yet another Northern California family that had become trapped in Kabul while on vacation. ABC7's Cheryl...
ADVOCACY
New York Post

School bus carrying 29 kids plummets into Pennsylvania creek

A school bus carrying 29 middle schoolers in eastern Pennsylvania careened through a guardrail then rolled 25 feet into a creek on Monday, according to reports. Thirteen kids plus the driver were treated at local hospitals for injuries after the bus rolled into Bushkill Creek in Easton, The Express-Times reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Teachers Directed Students To Tape Masks To Faces, Investigation Reveals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation into whether teachers in Colorado Springs taped masks onto students’ faces. The Academy School District 20 says four teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School did not tape the masks on the students themselves, but say the teachers directed the students to do so. (credit: CBS) The district adds they determined the students believed they were supposed to tape the masks on their faces. The district says they were first made aware of the allegations in mid-October. Officials say more than 100 students and 10 teachers were interviewed by human resources, security and legal counsel. “We are disappointed, both by the decisions made and the outcome of the investigation. More importantly, we are disappointed this event led to learning and social and emotional impacts to our students and their families,” the school stated in a letter sent to families. Specific details about any consequences the teachers might face were not revealed, although officials say the teachers and leadership met with the students to talk about the situation. The school vows to “do better.”
COLORADO STATE
Bangor Daily News

Homesteaders are finding creative ways to stop their goats from maiming each other

Horns are a formidable weapon atop the head of an unruly goat, puncturing everything in its path from fences to other goats to even people. When homesteader Kara Buck moved to her property in Washburn, the house that she bought came with an aggressive black and white goat named Sir Billy. Buck didn’t want Sir Billy headbutting and injuring one of her children, so she did some research.
ANIMALS
businessjournaldaily.com

Coleman Gets $2K Grant from Thomases Family Endowment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Coleman Health Services will be able to bring more mental health services to the uninsured and underinsured thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. The funding will be used to assist patients at the Belmont Avenue location. Coleman...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KFVS12

WATCH | 911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Today's topics include the supply chain shortage, expectations for food shortages, the Build Back Better Bill's agricultural funds, and the upcoming Missouri Farm Bureau meeting. Jeff Cunningham interviewed Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan and Jim "Jolly" Oliver ahead of their Veterans Day concert. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 11/9. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

