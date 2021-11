With hospital capacity pushed the brink in the state, Governor Jared Polis is taking new COVID-19 mitigation steps. Currently, more than 1,400 people are hospitalized statewide. In Larimer County, the ICU is beyond full. Of those hospitalized, 79% are unvaccinated, state health officials say. Their estimates show the picture is going to get worse before it gets better. The state has 2,000 total hospital beds, and projections show the number of hospitalized patients will exceed the number of beds by late next month. Soon, the state will open up booster shots to everyone ages 18 and up. Polis also plans to expand hospital capacity with 500 new beds, make indoor events safer by requiring COVID testing or vaccination, expanding use of monoclonal antibody treatments and allowing retired and out-of-state nurses to help boost the health care work force.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO