Livin’ the view

A big cheer went up from the group as we made our way through the scanners. Our passes worked — well, mostly and our motley crew of individuals placed our equipment in the racks of the gondola. Two skiers and three snowboarders, friends for the longest of times. We hadn’t planned this group. There were no phone calls made, no flurry of text messages with discussion of who could meet when and what we wanted to do. Nope, these was just the group that showed up at the right time.

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO