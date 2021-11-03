CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. 76ers: 9 prop bets for Wednesday's must-see game

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
The Bulls have been brilliant to start the new NBA season with a 6-1 record, and on Wednesday they’ll face a potential future playoff opponent on the road, visiting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are on a three-game winning streak, with their last two wins coming by double-digits.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. You can see our betting picks for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Bulls vs. 76ers showdown at the Wells Fargo.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Bulls vs. 76ers (6:00 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

While I’m worried about the Bulls’ ability to contain an MVP-caliber big man in Joel Embiid, I do feel confident they will not allow him to have another 50-point, 17-rebound game like he did last season. *knocks on wood aggressively*. Game Info. Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers – 6:00 p.m....
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls vs. 76ers final score: Chicago’s comeback falls short in 103-98 loss

As was the case on Monday in Boston, the Chicago Bulls found themselves down big in the second half. This was time it was at the Wells Fargo Center and they were in a 15-point hole against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the third quarter. The Bulls started a furious rally in the fourth, even tying up the game halfway through the quarter.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls' Zach LaVine threw down a 360 degree slam dunk and NBA fans were in awe

It’s still early in the 2021-22 NBA season, but it’s safe to say Zach LaVine has provided us with the best dunk we’ve seen thus far. On Wednesday, in the final two minutes of the Chicago Bulls match against the Dallas Mavericks, the home team was looking to close out a win. Alex Caruso started off the play with a steal off a botched pass from the Mavericks. Lonzo Ball then tossed a dart down the court to LaVine with a brilliant throw that’d make any quarterback jealous.
NBA
