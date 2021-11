New York State voters approved two of the five proposals that were on the ballot for Tuesday's general election. Voters passed Proposal 2 that calls for the right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment, and Proposal 5 that would increase the claim limit in New York City Civil Court. Voters rejected Proposal 1 which would have made changes to the state's redistricting process and Proposals 3 and 4 which would have made it easier for people to register to vote and vote by absentee ballot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO