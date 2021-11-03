CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day program at Edison Elementary

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 7 days ago

MILAN — The Edison Elementary students have been preparing musical selections for our annual Veteran’s Days Assembly. This year’s celebrations will be held on Nov. 11. Edison Elementary will present their special program at 9:30 a.m. in the gym.

Students will perform musical arrangements by artist and composers Teresa Jennings, George Cohan, and Francis Scott Key. Singing selections will be performed by all of the students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Songs will include “The Star Spangled Banner”, “America The Beautiful”, “Armed Forces Medley”, “Allegiance Rap”, and “We The People”.

Numerous students will be included into the assembly. Students will present the branches of the Military flags. All Military personal active duty or retired, Veterans and family members are welcome to attend this event at the elementary schools. Come and celebrate and honor our military with this Veteran’s Day Assembly.

The Edison High School Veterans Day program is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Nob. 11 with Gov. Mike DeWine attending.

Comments / 0

