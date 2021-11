Even though the pandemic situation of Covid-19 over the past two years was trying to make us spend more time indoors, which meant for all of us either to wear all the beautiful dresses at home or not to wear them at all, appetite for pretty clothes definitely hasn’t settled down. As we all had known for sure: when the time comes, the wardrobe should be filled enough with silk and linen dresses to have to choose from. Despite the fact of having the collection of fashion weapons, one and only thing that changed about it is the perception of every piece of cloth we wear.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO