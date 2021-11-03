Statement on Propositions A and B

City of Austin statement following voters' rejection of Prop A and approval of Prop B

City of Austin statement following voters' rejection of Prop A and approval of Prop B:

Prop A:

The City remains committed to achieving and sustaining appropriate staffing levels at the Austin Police Department to meet the public safety needs of our residents.

The next Police Cadet Academy will graduate in January 2022 and the City will start another Cadet Class as soon as possible.

We recognize the importance of getting additional APD resources deployed quickly to keep our community safe.

Prop B:

Following voter approval of Prop B, the City will issue a solicitation for proposals as part of a competitive bidding process.

