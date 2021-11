Franks did a little bit of everything for E-P in its 56-20 playoff win over Clifton Central on Saturday. He carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed all seven of his passes for 70 yards and a score as E-P moved to 8-2 and advanced to the second round in Class 2A. Franks had touchdown runs of 35, 11, 3 and 12 yards as the Panthers rushed for 317 yards.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO