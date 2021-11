The Pioneers and Lions both sweep to wins in their Class 6A state playoff openers.In the first round of the Class 6A state volleyball playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 27, local victors included the teams from Clackamas, Oregon City, West Linn and Nelson. See the story on Clackamas' win over Lake Oswego here. Oregon City def. Lincoln The Pioneers beat Lincoln 25-18, 25-18, 25-7 in their playoff opener at Oregon City High School. With the win, No. 7 Oregon City (the Three Rivers League runner-up) won for the second time in its last three matches and improved to 19-7 overall. No....

WEST LINN, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO