Florida played a clean, tight game until there was about two and a half minutes left in the first half, and then the turnover bug bit. Anthony Richardson fumbled the ball while fighting for extra yards when the Gators were pinned inside their own five-yard line. On the following play, UGA went 11 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Richardson threw an interception over the middle on a pass that was tipped by a defensive lineman dropping into coverage, which resulted in a 36-yard touchdown on the following play. Then for the third drive in a row, the Gators turned it over, which was another interception by Richardson that was returned for a touchdown by Nakobe Dean.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO