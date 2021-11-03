ESPN is projecting a bowl game for Rutgers

Instead of coaching from the sideline this season, Tic Price will be calling college basketball games from the broadcast booth. Price, who spent seven seasons as Lamar University’s men’s basketball coach before being fired in late March, has joined the University of New Orleans broadcast team, according to a news release from the Privateers. Price will serve as the color analyst for UNO games on ESPN+ and NASH Icon 106.1 FM, the flagship radio station for UNO athletics.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO