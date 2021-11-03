CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN is projecting a bowl game for Rutgers

By Kristian Dyer
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN has Rutgers going to a bowl. College football writer for ESPN.com Kyle Bonagura projects Rutgers playing Eastern Michigan at the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27. The Detroit bowl game would likely be a hostile environment for Rutgers but would be significant on two...

rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Espn#Bowl Projections#College Football#American Football#Eastern Michigan#The Quick Lane Bowl#Northwestern#The Scarlet Knights#Fpi
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaumont Enterprise

Former LU basketball coach calling games on ESPN+

Instead of coaching from the sideline this season, Tic Price will be calling college basketball games from the broadcast booth. Price, who spent seven seasons as Lamar University’s men’s basketball coach before being fired in late March, has joined the University of New Orleans broadcast team, according to a news release from the Privateers. Price will serve as the color analyst for UNO games on ESPN+ and NASH Icon 106.1 FM, the flagship radio station for UNO athletics.
BEAUMONT, TX
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jim Mora reportedly nearing deal to take over open FBS coaching job

Jim Mora hasn’t been a college football coach since being fired by UCLA before the end of the 2017 season. However, he could be back on the FBS sidelines as soon as next season, per a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, UConn is nearing a deal with Mora...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy