Lady Gaga experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ at end of filming House of Gucci

Lady Gaga's take on socialite Patrizia Gucci for the upcoming House of Gucci is all her own. "I only felt that I could do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film's scenes," said Gaga. "Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO