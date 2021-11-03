Wetter, then Cooler

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday.
3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021
As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures.
Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
