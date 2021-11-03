CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wetter, then Cooler

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 8 days ago

The pattern promises to be wetter late week as another cold front approached South Florida. Models are showing a few strong storms possible Thursday night into Friday as all the ingredients will be present. The front is forecast to move in early Saturday. A few showers will be possible...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Windy & mild Veterans Day, showers return this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! And Happy Veterans Day! We want to say a big thank you to all those who have served. It's been a fairly quiet week so far, but things will become much more active late this week and into the weekend. It will also be getting a lot cooler than we've been the last few days.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Cold front approaching the region, rain chances and a big temp drop on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwest wind looks to crank our temperatures up one more time early this afternoon, but rain and colder air will be here this evening. While I think we start off this Veterans Day fairly calm with a mix of sun and clouds, the clouds will increase quickly by this afternoon and chances for showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, pick up with the cold front.
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#N Nw
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as...
MARYLAND STATE
kq2.com

Windy and cooler Thursday

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
spectrumnews1.com

It's been a warmer and wetter-than-normal fall in Kentucky so far

There are only two and a half weeks left of meteorological fall, and we're starting to get an idea of where this season will rank against other autumns in the past. So far, this fall has had quite a few ups and downs when it comes to temperatures in the Commonwealth. We also had a fair share of rainy days.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFOX 14

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Thursday marks Veterans Day, and weather wise, conditions will be comfortable if you have plans to attend any Veterans Day events. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year but also some of the coolest weather we've seen in a few weeks!
EL PASO, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Wind And Possible Storms On The Way Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning. According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday. 3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021 As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures. Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs4local.com

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Thursday marks Veterans Day, and weather wise, conditions will be comfortable if you have plans to attend any Veterans Day events. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year but also some of the coolest weather we've seen in a few weeks!
EL PASO, TX
1011now.com

Windy and cooler for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If the answer my friend, is blowing in the wind, you should get one over the next two days. A strong area of low pressure located in the Great Lakes area will continue to provide windy conditions across Nebraska on Thursday. The windiest part of the state will be northern Nebraska where there is a High Wind Warning for wind gusts up to 55 mph at times. Wind Advisory in northeast Nebraska Thursday until 6 PM Friday. Wind gusts in this area could be near 50 mph at times. For the Lincoln area, we anticipate wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph today and potential wind gusts to around 45 mph on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
kjrh.com

Turning Breezy and Cooler

TULSA, OKLA- — Happy Veteran's Day!. We'll start Thursday with calm and cooler weather. Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs seasonal in the mid to lower 60s. A reinforcing cold front will move through the area late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Outside of a few isolated showers, the main...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy