Black Rifle Coffee will go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

TradeStation is joining forces with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation to go public on the NYSE as it looks to increase its marketing budget. TradeStation Group announced on Thursday that it would go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA). Upon completing the deal, the combined company would be valued at $1.43 billion, with TradeStation parent Monex retaining 80% of the outfit. According to reports, TradeStation’s existing management team will also remain unchanged.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO