Black Rifle Coffee will go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

Security software maker Brivo Inc is getting closer to getting listed via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK), Bloomberg reports. The deal would value the combined entity at $800 million, including debt. Brivo sells security technology and services, including access control and video...
Corporate transportation company Gett is closing in on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp. I, which is backed by Rosecliff Venture Management LLC, people familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal for its report Tuesday (Nov. 9). London-based Gett offers on-demand ride-hailing, taxi...
Presto, a provider of digital ordering systems for restaurants, is going public by merging with Ventoux, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the two announced Wednesday. The combined company will be valued at $1 billion. It will change its name to Presto Technologies and expects to trade on the NASDAQ.
Once the merger closes in early 2022, the combined company will operate as Brivo and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRVS.”. Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo, will lead the combined company. Brivo was founded in 1999 and...
(Reuters) - Panera Bread plans to return to public markets through a U.S. initial public offering backed by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer’s blank-check company, the latest in a flurry of restaurant listings this year as dining out returns. Meyer himself will directly invest in the Panera Bread owner at...
Has always said that between 1997 and 2017, it was the best restaurant stock out there, delivering a return to shareholders that was 44 times better than the S&P 500. But in 2017, Panera suddenly went private through a $7.5 billion deal with JAB Holding Company, the breakfast-obsessed investment arm of Germany’s reclusive billionaire Reimann family.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based provider of services used to track government policy, said it struck a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company at a valuation of $1.3 billion. The company, owner of Washington political publication CQ Roll Call, plans to merge with...
The neighborhood network Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) will begin trading from November 8 following its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (NASDAQ: KVSB). The combined entity will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "KIND." Khosla valued Nextdoor at $4.3 billion, the Wall...
TradeStation is joining forces with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation to go public on the NYSE as it looks to increase its marketing budget. TradeStation Group announced on Thursday that it would go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA). Upon completing the deal, the combined company would be valued at $1.43 billion, with TradeStation parent Monex retaining 80% of the outfit. According to reports, TradeStation’s existing management team will also remain unchanged.
Kirkland & Ellis advised military veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Co. on its $1.7 billion go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Paul Hastings advised the SPAC, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, which is sponsored by alternative investment managers SilverBox Capital LLC and Engaged Capital LLC, according to a statement.
Investors in a Dallas-based special purpose acquisition company voted Tuesday to approve a merger with Bird Rides Inc. to take the unprofitable scooter company public. Switchback II Corp. — the SPAC formed by two former oil and gas executives — said Los Angeles-based Bird will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol BRDS, while its warrants will be listed as BRDS WS.
Shareholders of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq:KVSB), a Menlo Park, California-based SPAC, are slated to vote Tuesday on its planned merger with neighborhood-based social networking service NextDoor. San Francisco-based NextDoor expects to raise about $686 million from the combination, and the companies project they will be valued at $4.3...
-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran-owned and run D2C coffee company that struck a deal with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I (SBEA) to go public at a $1.7B EV valuation. SBEA jumped over +15% on the news, perhaps a Trump boost? Black Rifle has been known to be a predominately pro-Trump brand, who also touts partnerships with the likes of Joe Rogan.
Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Outback’s parent company faced unexpected hurdles in its most recent quarter, while military-themed coffee company Black Rifle announced its plans to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Plus, Lisa Regelman, director of loyalty and growth marketing for Peet’s Coffee, discusses how contactless payment options are enabling the company to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
A leading premium coffee company and lifestyle brand helping veterans is going public with a SPAC merger announced Tuesday. The SPAC Deal: Black Rifle Coffee Company announced a merger with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA). The deal values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion.
Marc Bell, Terran Orbital co-founder and executive chairman, joins 'Squawk on the Street' as the company is planning to go public via SPAC. CNBC's Morgan Brennan asks Bell why he decided to go public via SPAC and whether the company is profitable.
Small satellite builder and operator Terran Orbital is preparing to go public. Terran is merging with special purpose acquisition company Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp., a SPAC which trades under the ticker TWNT. The deal gives Terran a $1.8 billion equity valuation and is expected to close in the first quarter...
