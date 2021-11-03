CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Rifle Coffee will go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Picker joins the 'Halftime Report' with Joe Reece, SilverBox Capital...

pymnts.com

Gett to Go Public Through $1.1B SPAC Merger

Corporate transportation company Gett is closing in on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp. I, which is backed by Rosecliff Venture Management LLC, people familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal for its report Tuesday (Nov. 9). London-based Gett offers on-demand ride-hailing, taxi...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Tech provider Presto is going public via SPAC

Presto, a provider of digital ordering systems for restaurants, is going public by merging with Ventoux, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the two announced Wednesday. The combined company will be valued at $1 billion. It will change its name to Presto Technologies and expects to trade on the NASDAQ.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Brivo to go public via SPAC at $808M valuation

Once the merger closes in early 2022, the combined company will operate as Brivo and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRVS.”. Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo, will lead the combined company. Brivo was founded in 1999 and...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

CQ Roll Call Owner FiscalNote Strikes $1.3 Billion SPAC Deal

FiscalNote Holdings Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based provider of services used to track government policy, said it struck a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company at a valuation of $1.3 billion. The company, owner of Washington political publication CQ Roll Call, plans to merge with...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

FiscalNote to go public via blank-check merger

FiscalNote, the D.C. software and regulatory dashboard company that owns CQ-Roll Call, will go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, the firm announced Monday. The company will combine with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company backed by Hong Kong hedge fund Maso Capital, in a deal...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Nextdoor Goes Public Via SPAC Merger; Begins Trading Today

The neighborhood network Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) will begin trading from November 8 following its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (NASDAQ: KVSB). The combined entity will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "KIND." Khosla valued Nextdoor at $4.3 billion, the Wall...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Online Broker TradeStation to Go Public via $1.43B SPAC Deal

TradeStation is joining forces with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation to go public on the NYSE as it looks to increase its marketing budget. TradeStation Group announced on Thursday that it would go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA). Upon completing the deal, the combined company would be valued at $1.43 billion, with TradeStation parent Monex retaining 80% of the outfit. According to reports, TradeStation’s existing management team will also remain unchanged.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland, Paul Hastings Helped Create Black Rifle Coffee’s SPAC

Kirkland & Ellis advised military veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Co. on its $1.7 billion go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Paul Hastings advised the SPAC, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, which is sponsored by alternative investment managers SilverBox Capital LLC and Engaged Capital LLC, according to a statement.
MILITARY
Dallas News

Investors vote for electric vehicle company Bird Rides Inc. to go public via Dallas SPAC this week

Investors in a Dallas-based special purpose acquisition company voted Tuesday to approve a merger with Bird Rides Inc. to take the unprofitable scooter company public. Switchback II Corp. — the SPAC formed by two former oil and gas executives — said Los Angeles-based Bird will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol BRDS, while its warrants will be listed as BRDS WS.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

NextDoor Inc. set to go public via merger with special purpose acquisition company

Shareholders of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq:KVSB), a Menlo Park, California-based SPAC, are slated to vote Tuesday on its planned merger with neighborhood-based social networking service NextDoor. San Francisco-based NextDoor expects to raise about $686 million from the combination, and the companies project they will be valued at $4.3...
BUSINESS
Boardroom Alpha

SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran-owned and run D2C coffee company that struck a deal with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I (SBEA) to go public at a $1.7B EV valuation. SBEA jumped over +15% on the news, perhaps a Trump boost? Black Rifle has been known to be a predominately pro-Trump brand, who also touts partnerships with the likes of Joe Rogan.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Outback Parent Company Takes a Hit; Black Rifle Coffee Company to Go Public

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Outback’s parent company faced unexpected hurdles in its most recent quarter, while military-themed coffee company Black Rifle announced its plans to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Plus, Lisa Regelman, director of loyalty and growth marketing for Peet’s Coffee, discusses how contactless payment options are enabling the company to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Terran Orbital plans to go public in $1.5B SPAC deal

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital co-founder and executive chairman, joins 'Squawk on the Street' as the company is planning to go public via SPAC. CNBC's Morgan Brennan asks Bell why he decided to go public via SPAC and whether the company is profitable.
BUSINESS

