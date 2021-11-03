CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A look at which Colorado freshmen can still redshirt in 2021

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is now two-thirds of the way through the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
observer-me.com

Grizzly bears still an issue in Colorado

Like the proverbial mountain lion question in Maine, folks who live near the high country in western Colorado are asking:”Are the grizzlies back?”. As with the mountain lion in Maine, wildlife officials in Colorado insist that the grizzly bear was officially ruled to be extinct in that state as of 1953. However, a grizzly popped up in the fall of 1979. Ed Wiseman, an outfitter, was bow hunting elk when he had an encounter. He awakened the big bear from its nap. The bear slapped the hunter’s bow out of his grip and began chewing on Wiseman’s leg. Amazingly enough, though badly mauled, the elk hunter managed to save himself by stabbing the bear repeatedly with one of his broadhead arrows. The bear died from its wounds and you can view the apex predator’s skeleton and hide at the Denver Museum of Science.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Oregonian

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith calls firing of DC Tim Tibesar ‘unfortunate,’ but ultimately ‘the right decision’

CORVALLIS – With a promising 2021 football season at a crossroads, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith concluded a change was necessary for the greater good. Smith said during his Monday press conference that the defense’s progress this season, and particularly the past month, led him to dismiss fourth-year defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffaloes
Sports Illustrated

LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado

Oregon football has released its uniform combination for the Ducks' week 9 matchup against Colorado. The Ducks will wear a yellow jersey with black numbers and lettering as modeled by cornerback DJ James, who had two interceptions in the team's win over UCLA on the road in Pasadena last week.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Six Boston College freshmen have burned their redshirt

Boston College signed one of its best recruiting classes in recent history in 2021, securing the No. 37 class in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Many of the members of Jeff Hafley's first full recruiting class on the Heights have managed to make an impact as true freshmen, with six already playing enough games to burn through their redshirt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Powell Tribune

Scrimmaging redshirts beneficial in long run

Coming up against a team that is bigger, faster and pushes the pace can look like a difficult time, but the Trapper women’s basketball team is hoping a recent scrimmage against the Trapper men’s redshirts will benefit the team in the long run. “It was important for the girls to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Eagles still without a win

For the fourth time in their five games to open the 2021-22 season, the Colorado Eagles came up on the short end of a one-goal decision on Wednesday night at Bakersfield. Eagles forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Dylan Sikura each notched a goal and two assists, and Colorado went 2-for-3 on the power play, but it was not be enough as the Eagles fell 5-4 to the Condors on the road. Condors forward Tim Schaller led the way with a pair of goals, while fellow forward Adam Cracknell earned the game-winner late in the third period on the power play.
NHL
thedp.com

A look at five freshmen and sophomore standouts for Penn football

So far this season, Penn football has struggled to get momentum going, with its record through seven games at a middling 3-4. However, there have been a number of bright spots, especially from players -- freshman and sophomores alike — who had yet to see game action before this season. Here are five standouts for the Quakers through seven games.
PENN, PA
ESPN

Newcomer Impact Rankings: Which college basketball freshmen, transfers will lead teams in 2021-22?

With the NCAA passing one-time transfer waiver legislation last spring and the graduate transfer path still an option for players to move in the offseason, the number of immediately eligible college players is at an all-time high. So it no longer makes sense to separate preseason player rankings by transfers and freshmen -- all players enter the season with the same opportunity to make an immediate impact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Martinez looks to flush Saturday's game; no redshirt intent for Smothers

We know from Scott Frost's comments after Saturday's game that Adrian Martinez is still his top quarterback. "That's not a story," he said of any QB speculation. That didn't keep him from getting asked on Monday about the progress of Logan Smothers, who technically could still redshirt if he didn't appear in any other games. Smothers has played in four games, and last year was an eligibility freeze season so the redshirt wasn't used by the QB.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Big Ten freshmen to watch

Illinois' three freshmen are in the early stages of trying to carve out a role in 2021-22. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five other Big Ten freshmen that could make an impact this season:. Caleb Houstan, Michigan. Houstan was nearly a unanimous selection as Big Ten Freshman of the Year....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville announces a pair of men's basketball signees

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has announced the addition of two newcomers. Indianapolis Warren Central guard Tae Davis, who committed to the Cardinals last December, signed with U of L on Wednesday afternoon, and then Bahamian big man Frederick King committed to the Cardinals on Tuesday, and his signing was made official on Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
260K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy