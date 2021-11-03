CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Future? 'I Don't Have A Crystal Ball,' Says GM Nick Caserio

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

Now that the 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the future is becoming ever clearer for the Houston Texans.

"Clear'' ... but not "crystal-ball clear.''

"I don't have a crystal ball,'' GM Nick Caserio said on Wednesday when asked what it will take for Texans to become competitive.

But, the first-year boss added, "No one here is afraid to roll up their sleeves. I've been in football for 30 years and I've had two losing seasons my entire career.

Texans Claim Ex Starting LB from Eagles

Texans claim LB Eric Wilson off waivers

13 hours ago

All Eyes on QBs in Texans at Dolphins

Both Miami and Houston will be keeping a close watch on Tua Tagovailoa Sunday afternoon

14 hours ago

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

14 hours ago

"We're here to try to fix problems, to try to improve and find solutions.''

The Texans' fixes at the NFL trade deadline:

*Veteran running back Mark Ingram went back to the New Orleans Saints for a 2024 seventh-round pick, a deal of his liking (despite the "what a joke'' view in the locker room.)

*Third-year defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

*And on Wednesday morning, safety Vernon Hargreaves, a former NFL first-round pick, was cut.

In terms of talent? The level is receding. In terms of future draft stock? The Texans now have nine picks in 2022, with at least one in each round except for the fifth. The following year, they're currently at 10 with at least one every round, per Texans Cap.

And keep in mind, this is without any compensation from a Deshaun Watson trade maybe coming next offseason, with our Aaron Wilson writing of the Texans/Dolphins involvement, "To be continued.'' (See "Inside the Non-Trade here.)

Given that the Texans have reportedly been steadfast in their demand for a minimum of three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return for the three-time Pro Bowler, it's very plausible to suggest the Texans could well draft at least 10 rookies in each of the next three years.

Is there a temporary problem with Watson still a Texan and still in limbo?

"It really hasn't been a distraction,'' Caserio said. "Quite frankly, it's more of a distraction outside of here (that is, media buzz).''

Even without a "crystal ball,'' take into consideration the lack of long-term talent on the roster (evident in the 1-7 record), and the scale of the upcoming rebuild of this year's rebuild is becoming clear. Having dealt Omenihu, Randall Cobb and Bradley Roby this year, along with vets who've been dismissed, the Texans now have just 27 players under contract for 2022, and only 14 signed beyond that.

"We'll have a busy offseason,'' said Caserio in what he knows is an understatement.

Thankfully, in his first draft, Caserio appears to have hit a few singles, and potentially even a double or triple. Quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Nico Collins, and defensive tackle Roy Lopez have all played big roles their rookie year as tight end Brevin Jordan and linebacker Garret Wallow have shown promise.

With plenty of valuable picks in the next few years, and potentially a boatload more on the horizon, this franchise shouldn't have to wait another seven seasons to return to winning ways. That's logical, and maybe too is Caserio's belief that the culture is changing.

"Players have come up to me,'' he said, responding to a question about criticism of the franchise, "and said how much they like it here and want to be here.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3mcc_0clTckKx00

Comments / 1

