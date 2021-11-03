CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Kobe Bryant Made His Debut 25 Years Ago Today

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLFww_0clTc6JG00

Kobe Bryant made his debut 25 years ago today. Typing just that made me a little emotional. This piece may feel more conversational than others because of that. Just throwing that out there. The world lost Bryant, Gigi, and seven other good souls nearly two years ago (wow) and the NBA world has not been the same since. This play really put Bryant on the map as far as people saying "something special is here.

Kobe Bryant brought 5 NBA championship to LA. Between being the '2' punch in the Shaq and Kobe era, to the two titles him and Pau Gasol lead the Lakers to in 09/10, Kobe gave LA the glory it deserved. He amassed 33,643 points, an MVP, two NBA finals MVPs, 18 All-star selections, 11 NBA first team selections, 4 NBA all-star game MVPs, 9 NBA all-defensive first team selections, two scoring titles, and a slam dunk championship. This monstrous list of accolades don't even come close to describing Kobe's magic in LA. There was always a sense when the game was close and the Lakers needed some magic, that Kobe was going to come through. He often seemed to will his team to victory, like this game that I'll never forget.

I didn't have words for that when I watched it live, and I still don't. It was just mesmerizing.

Kobe Bryant means more to LA than people realize. The day that he passed, it shook the entire media world, but it also changed the people of LA. If you look at the murals around LA, at the "do it for Kobe" slogans when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title and when the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, it was bigger than any of us could put into words. There are 20 years of a legendary hall-of-fame career that I could parse, but Laker fans just know.

A quarter century ago, Laker fans were forever changed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Kobe Bryant
Larry Brown Sports

Former Laker’s son ruined rare piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

The son of one former Los Angeles Laker made a decision with some Kobe Bryant memorabilia that he would probably like to have back. Ron Artest III, the son of retired NBA champion Ron Artest (who now goes by Metta Sandiford-Artest), spoke this week with TMZ Sports and revealed that he ruined a rare piece of Bryant memorabilia when he was younger.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba All Star Game#Mvp
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Jeanie Buss says she had to fire her brother midseason because she was worried he’d make trades the Lakers couldn’t recover from

Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
589
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy