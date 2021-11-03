New York Giants Have COVID Scare

As if the Giants don’t have enough to worry about given their 2-6 record, fading season, and growing list of injured players, now the club is dealing with a mini COVID-19 outbreak among its players, coaches, and staff.

THERE ARE THREE UPDATES TO THIS REPORT, BELOW.

The Giants announced that they had several positive COVID tests on Tuesday, among them running backs coach Burton Burns. Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that the team had 13 positive test results and that all 13 were re-tested.

With the injuries mounting at receiver/punt/kickoff returner, the Giants signed a couple of guys as reinforcements to their practice squad.

8 hours ago

Giants add three players to their Wednesday injury report because of the COVID-19 virus.

10 hours ago

By Patricia Traina

Team taking precautions as more than a dozen members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Of those, 12 came back negative, the exception being Burns, who will self-isolate and do what he can with the team via Zoom while Freddie Kitchens and Jody Wright will do the in-person work with the running backs, according to head coach Joe Judge.

As a result of the positive tests, the team was re-testing all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel plus all the players and coaches out of caution. Judge said several players would be missing from the team’s scheduled walk-through practice on Wednesday per league protocols.

The Giants will presumably have to list those players who cannot participate in Wednesday's practice, originally scheduled for 10:50 a.m. but which was delayed to allow for the re-testing of the entire organization, on their opening injury report.

Update: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was retested today and, as Rapoport noted, Barkley, who is vaccinated, needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play Sunday assuming his ankle is healed up enough and if he re-tests as positive.

Barkley was not at the Giants Wednesday walkthrough. He is also still dealing with a sprained ankle that cost him the last three games, but had hoped to make enough progress this week to practice.

Update No. 2: Three Giants--Barkley, offensive lineman Matt Skura, and safety Xavier McKinney--were listed by the team on the injury report as being in the COVID protocol.

Update No. 3: Barkley and McKinney were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the league's daily transactions report. Skura was not added to the list. It is unclear if McKinney tested positive for the virus or if he is being considered having been in close proximity of someone who did.

Join the Giants Country Community

Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .

LockedOn Giants podcast Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.