CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Have COVID Scare

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

As if the Giants don’t have enough to worry about given their 2-6 record, fading season, and growing list of injured players, now the club is dealing with a mini COVID-19 outbreak among its players, coaches, and staff.

THERE ARE THREE UPDATES TO THIS REPORT, BELOW.

The Giants announced that they had several positive COVID tests on Tuesday, among them running backs coach Burton Burns. Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that the team had 13 positive test results and that all 13 were re-tested.

With the injuries mounting at receiver/punt/kickoff returner, the Giants signed a couple of guys as reinforcements to their practice squad.

8 hours ago

Giants add three players to their Wednesday injury report because of the COVID-19 virus.

10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lk8MP_0clTc4Xo00
By Patricia Traina

Team taking precautions as more than a dozen members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Of those, 12 came back negative, the exception being Burns, who will self-isolate and do what he can with the team via Zoom while Freddie Kitchens and Jody Wright will do the in-person work with the running backs, according to head coach Joe Judge.

As a result of the positive tests, the team was re-testing all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel plus all the players and coaches out of caution. Judge said several players would be missing from the team’s scheduled walk-through practice on Wednesday per league protocols.

The Giants will presumably have to list those players who cannot participate in Wednesday's practice, originally scheduled for 10:50 a.m. but which was delayed to allow for the re-testing of the entire organization, on their opening injury report.

Update: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was retested today and, as Rapoport noted, Barkley, who is vaccinated, needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play Sunday assuming his ankle is healed up enough and if he re-tests as positive.

Barkley was not at the Giants Wednesday walkthrough. He is also still dealing with a sprained ankle that cost him the last three games, but had hoped to make enough progress this week to practice.

Update No. 2: Three Giants--Barkley, offensive lineman Matt Skura, and safety Xavier McKinney--were listed by the team on the injury report as being in the COVID protocol.

Update No. 3: Barkley and McKinney were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the league's daily transactions report. Skura was not added to the list. It is unclear if McKinney tested positive for the virus or if he is being considered having been in close proximity of someone who did.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkline.com

The 1986 New York Giants: Larger Than Life

The Paley Center, in partnership with The New York Post, gathers iconic members of the legendary 1986 New York Giants (Harry Carson, Sean Landeta, Phil McConkey, Leonard A. Marshall Jr., and Gary Reasons) with moderator Steve Serby to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their unforgettable Super Bowl championship season. Panel topics include: how the leadership of General Manager George Young and linebacker Carson coalesced the players into a winning team; Super Bowl XXI's post-season celebration seeming "unreal" to Carson; First Lady Nancy Reagan's reaction when Carson gave her husband, President Ronald Reagan, a "popcorn bath" during a White House celebration for the team; Reasons' "love-hate" relationship with coach Bill Parcells due to Parcells' ability to "get under your skin" while attempting to motivate; how the "Gatorade shower" became an ongoing element of the Giants' 1986 season; the complicated nature of New York Giants' fans; and the panelists' thoughts on where the 1986 Giants team ranks in sports history.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants have a chance to take advantage of weak defense on MNF

The New York Giants are coming off of a surprising blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. At 2-5, the Giants are looking to turn their season around after a slow start to the year. In Week Eight, New York will travel to Kansas City as underdogs to face the Chiefs on Monday night.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Injury Report: Barkley, Golladay and Toney Do Not Practice

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) were all working on the side with trainers at the start of Thursday's practice. Those four players, along with defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), did not practice at all Thursday....
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Stand Pat as NFL Trade Deadline Passes

The New York Giants stood pat before the NFL trade deadline, opting to stick with the players they have, including some of whom might not be here next year due to their contracts expiring after this season and a projected lack of cap space. In recent weeks, the Giants' potential...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
GiantsCountry

Giants Add Reinforcement at Receiver

With the Giants ailing at wide receiver--Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Dante Pettis are all listed on this week's injury report--the team signed receivers Pharoh Cooper and Alex Bachman to their practice squad. Cooper, 5-11 and 208 pounds, was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him...
NFL
The Spun

The Giants Have Reportedly Signed A New Wide Receiver

In response to multiple injuries on the wide receiver corps, the New York Giants have added former All-Pro return specialist Pharaoh Cooper. The team signed Cooper to the practice squad on Wednesday, per Giants insider Art Stapleton. During his most-recent season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Cooper primarily served...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Graham Gano Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Winner

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Gano converted three field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team. His performance was the fourth time in Giants history a kicker booted three field goals longer than 40 yards in a game.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 7: Postgame Musings and Takeaways

Some leftover thoughts following the New York Giants' 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers... 1. I don't profess to be a trainer or a medical expert. But in thinking about this rash of hamstring injuries that have struck the receivers and branched out to the cornerbacks (Sam Beal), I can't help but wonder if the Giants' post-practice conditioning is worth looking into here.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
GiantsCountry

Matt Peart Embracing Chance to Prove He's Starter Material

Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart remembers cringing when he saw the play of himself on film and the little yellow flag that accompanied it. "I was just really hard on myself," the second-year offensive lineman said Thursday. "Like, 'Come on, I just cost my guys a first down.' It’s just one of those things where it’s like you have to be keyed into the call and just understand that we can’t have that happen."
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Fall in This Week's MMQB NFL Power Rankings Despite Win vs. Carolina

There’s a reason why I am not the biggest fan of NFL team power rankings, and this week, the MMQB crew’s latest NFL power rankings reminded me why. Power rankings, which are strictly for entertainment and have no bearing on important things like draft order or the playoffs, are subjective. And look closely at how they're put together, and oftentimes, there are questions about how the rankings are reached.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs were embarrassed by the Tennessee Titans last week and in the process, they dropped back down below .500. On Monday Night Football with everyone watching, they'll look to send the NFL a statement with a big win over the New York Giants. The Chiefs, now 3-4,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nfl Network#American Football#Covid#Freddie Kitchens
GiantsCountry

New York Giants: Week 8 Storylines to Watch

It's time for the New York Giants to turn the page on last week's win over the Carolina Panthers and look ahead to the next opponent on the schedule, the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday Night Football. Historically, Monday Night Football hasn't been kind to the Giants....
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Defense Rises to Carolina's Challenges

The New York Giants’ 25-3 upset over the Carolina Panthers featured an outstanding effort by its much-maligned defensive unit that, coming into the game, ranked 27th overall and was tied for 29th in points allowed (29.5 points per game). But that same Giants defense found a way to clamp down...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Rule Out Five for Monday Night Football

The Giants have ruled out five players for Monday Night's game at Kansas City and list three as questionable. The five ruled out are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebackers Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and Carter Coughlin (ankle), and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle). This will be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
OCRegister

Rams’ Taylor Rapp leads secondary in win over New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Time flies, and so does Taylor Rapp. At age 23, early in his third NFL season, Rapp finds himself an elder statesman in a Rams secondary that gets younger by the season and by the injury. “Our secondary is so young,” Rapp said Sunday. “Our team...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Barkley and 3 receivers worked with trainers at practice

The New York Giants are seemingly doomed to suffer from injuries this season. That’s the case for every team to some extent, but Big Blue has been hit especially bad in 2021. Multiple offensive stars missed the victory against Carolina, but those players are making progress towards returning. Those players...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
511
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy