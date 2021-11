Jets QB Mike White was named AFC Player of the Week after leading the Green & White to a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Making his first NFL start against Cincinnati, White (6-4, 218) threw for 405 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs while completing 37 of his 45 passes (82.2%). He had a 107.9 QB rating. White, a Cowboys fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, became the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards in his first NFL start (Cam Newton, 2011). His 405 passing yards was the most by a Jets QB since Vinny Testaverde in 2000. White started the game completing 11 straight passes, the longest streak by any signal-caller in his first career start since 1978.

