CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Massive Coronavirus Infection Found In Iowa Deer

By Ben Davis
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A massive Coronavirus Infection has been found in the Iowa deer population. The first 2021 Shotgun Deer Season is December 4 – 8 and the state's Wildlife Officials are nervous. A new study involving hundreds of white-tailed deer in Iowa confirms that they were infected with Coronavirus. The study...

hot1047.com

Comments / 48

This Is Me being Me
7d ago

Interaction with humans they say. those darn party animals. Deer these day coming to the bars and restaurants hanging out with humans. who knew?

Reply
7
Lance Carr
7d ago

better mandate a deer vaccine and why are they not wearing masks. peta better get on this.

Reply(2)
24
John Bare
7d ago

Coronavirus varients are common in animals. this appears to a Coronavirus but I'm guessing not covid19. huge difference.

Reply
9
Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Health
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#White Tailed Deer#Wildlife Officials#Nytimes#Penn State University#Cwd#Major League Baseball
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are down 21%. See how your state is doing

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Community transmission of COVID remains high in 89.2% of American counties, according to current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite that, the latest wave, driven by the highly contagious and completely dominant Delta variant, appears to have crested, with new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the virus all in decline from levels two weeks ago. (It’s estimated that the Delta variant accounts for 99.9% of U.S. cases.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tree Hugger

550 Hunting Trophies Found in Undercover Investigation in Iowa

There were tables made from giraffe legs and elephant feet, an assortment of zebra and bear-skin rugs, and a taxidermy polar bear. They were just some of more than 550 animal trophies and parts sold at a four-day auction in Maquoketa, Iowa. An undercover investigator from the Humane Society of...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy