Canon Solutions America Expands its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS)

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on its commitment to enabling information and data security, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio to include Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS). This critical service provides 24/7/365 monitoring of potentially...

