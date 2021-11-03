Canon Solutions America Expands its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS)

Survey reveals the confidence that cybersecurity professionals place in microsegmentation to help achieve Zero Trust network security for their organizations. In the era of remote employees and an ever expanding variety of connected devices, network security is becoming increasingly complex. To compensate, cybersecurity professionals have expanded their programs to go beyond traditional perimeter-based security and include microsegmentation. In fact, four out of five cybersecurity leaders now employ microsegmentation in addition to traditional perimeter-based security for their corporate networks. That’s according to a survey published by Byos , the startup bringing edge microsegmentation solutions to the market.

