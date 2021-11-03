CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Locus Robotics Unveils New Mezzanine Management Capabilities to Optimize Multi-level Fulfillment

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced enhancements to its mezzanine management capability designed to deliver highly optimized order picking management for multi-level mezzanines and vertical warehouses for increased productivity, flexibility, and maximum throughput. “With Locus Mezzanine Management, operators have optimal control...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Mesh Payments Introduces SaaS Payment Management; A New Level of Spend Intelligence and Insights to Help Organizations Optimize Subscription Spending

Mesh Payments, a leading corporate payment and spend management provider, announced the expansion of its spend management platform with a new, industry-first suite of SaaS payment management capabilities that give finance managers an upgraded level of insight into corporate spend with new tools and products to help them optimize it. Available now, SaaS Payment Management from Mesh reinforces the company’s mission to transform the way finance teams operate by providing them with the intelligent insights required to fully optimize SaaS spending across the organization in real-time.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Elevent Helps Brands Optimize $25+ Billion in Sports & Entertainment Sponsorships with New Lifecycle Management Platform

End-to-End SaaS Suite Enables Corporations To Confidently Identify, Select, Measure, and Maximize ROI of Strategic Sponsorships. Elevent, a leading sponsorship management software, consulting services, and research provider unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive solution for Sponsorship Lifecycle Management, providing brands with a single solution for evaluating and capitalizing on high-ticket sports, music, and other entertainment sponsorship opportunities. Elevent’s comprehensive Sponsorship Lifecycle Management platform uses data to streamline sponsorship decisions while removing the guesswork associated with them, ensuring precious marketing dollars deliver optimal returns.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Berkshire Grey expands availability of robotic e-commerce fulfillment solution

While e-commerce continues to grow, retailers are developing solutions that integrate the online and physical worlds of retail, and that increasingly means fulfilling online orders with in-store inventory. Operating in the modern retail environment is placing additional strain on distribution centers that must fulfill large in-store inventory orders but also...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workflow Management#Robotics#Mobile Robots#Productivity#Multi#Amr#Sku#Interact Analysis#Locusbots
electronicproducts.com

Sensor fusion: The key to achieving optimal autonomy in robotics

Imagine walking in an area unknown to you — blindfolded. The chances that you are going to hit something are very high. And that’s exactly what robots would face if not equipped with sensors. Using sensor fusion allows for data to be collected by the different sensors to enable robots to navigate safely through any environment.
ENGINEERING
martechseries.com

Illusive Unveils New Identity Risk Management Offering for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Integrated solution with Microsoft protects identities at risk of attacker exploitation by enhancing Azure Active Directory Conditional Access controls. Illusive, trusted by enterprises worldwide for protection against ransomware and cyber attacks, announced today Illusive Identity Risk Management for Microsoft Active Directory. The integrated solution is a complete market offering that combines the discovery, automated mitigation and protection of exploitable privileged identities, addressing the current #1 attack vector of ransomware and other cyber-attacks.
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Need for More Warehousing Space Prompts Locus Robotics’ Mezzanine Product

Locus Robotics looks to capitalize on the growing need for warehousing space, as fulfillment centers move upwards rather than to new locations. A new addition to its fleet allows for highly optimized order picking management on numerous levels and in vertical warehouses. Locus Mezzanine Management includes multi-level orchestration, flexibility, configuration, real-time visibility and integration into workflow operations like warehouse management systems (WMS) and material handling equipment (MHE).
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Asva Labs Unveils MetaLaunch; A Multi-chain Metaverse Launchpad and Accelerator

Asva Labs announces the launch of MetaLaunch, the first multi-chain launchpad and accelerator dedicated to metaverse and blockchain gaming projects. In the initial phase, MetaLaunch will support BSC, Polygon, and Ethereum, gradually expanding to more networks. Asva Labs wrapped up the product development a few weeks ago. It is currently undergoing auditing from the leading security consulting company Hacken to ensure that the platform is safe and secure for mass use.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
martechseries.com

Kontent by Kentico Takes Enterprise Content Management to a New Level

Kontent by Kentico, a recognized Leader in the Enterprise Headless CMS Grid on G2, helps large organizations create and deliver compelling content experiences at scale. Empowering their global customer base to work with content more efficiently, the team behind the headless CMS has recently launched valuable new functionality including advanced asset management, central oversight of users, and other updates that significantly improve the way content operations are managed and governed. All these topics, along with industry trends and best practices for content professionals, will be discussed at Kontent Horizons, a free virtual event taking place from November 9 to 11, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EMPEQ Unveils New FastSiteSurvey Data Capture & Reporting App to Transform Commercial Building Equipment Audits

Empower Equity (EMPEQ), a software development and financial technology company serving the commercial HVAC, energy engineering, and building equipment industries, announced the commercial launch of FastSiteSurvey, a seamless equipment data capture application that is revolutionizing commercial and industrial building equipment audits and enabling energy efficiency professionals to complete more projects in a fraction of the time, more accurately, and at a much lower cost.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Cloudian Adds New Management and Security Features to HyperIQ Observability and Analytics Solution

Enhancements Include Cross-Region Replication Monitoring, Federated Management and Ransomware Protection. Cloudian announced new features in its HyperIQ observability and analytics solution, addressing the challenge of managing modern storage infrastructures that are increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers. Introduced last year, HyperIQ gives enterprises and service providers a unified management view of their entire Cloudian storage infrastructure, encompassing interconnected users, applications, network connections and storage devices. It provides intelligent monitoring, advanced analytics and health checks that enable predictive maintenance, enhanced security and resource optimization. As a result, customers can reduce mean time to repair, increase availability and accelerate new deployments, thereby saving operational costs and making it easier to adapt to workload demands.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

DHL, Hai Robotics Advance Autonomous Warehouse Tech

The labor shortages in industrial countries and the need for greater efficiency in warehouse management are leading to robotics expansion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

LogRhythm Partners HT Solutions to Offer Optimized Cybersecurity Capabilities

LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has launched a strategic partnership in the Caucasus to provide customers in the region with optimized cybersecurity capabilities. The launch is in partnership with HT (High-Tech) Solutions, a leading Georgian IT consulting company. The partnership enables public and private organizations to...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AI-driven Analytics Key to Usher into the Future of Total Experience Management (TXM)

We have witnessed a surreal growth in experience management solutions in the last 2-3 years, largely hoisted on the foundations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, and Automation techniques. A large number of organizations now fully understand the role of managing experiences for their brand, customers, employees, and products. Identifying and delivering hyper-personalized customer Experience management (CX) remains the top commitment for most businesses, successful companies go beyond this. They plan and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. All these experiences can be clubbed under one umbrella word – Total Experience Management or TXM. When you have so much to do with total experience management at various departmental and corporate levels, it’s best to leverage tailor-made solutions from a company that is known to integrate all these into one.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

ThreatQ v5 supports the SOC of the future with data management capabilities

ThreatQuotient announced v5 of the ThreatQ platform, launching capabilities needed today to support the security operations center (SOC) of the future, where data is the foundation. ThreatQ’s newest features include a unique DataLinq Engine for connecting disparate systems and sources to enable extended detection and response (XDR), Smart Collections for...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Query.AI Doubles Down on Customer Centricity to Meet Rapidly Accelerating Market Demand for Security Investigations Platform

With its customers already realizing significant efficiencies in cybersecurity investigation and response, Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Ron Schnackenberg to lead its customer success organization. A cybersecurity industry veteran with a passion for maximizing customers’ return on investment in software-as-a-service (SaaS), Schnackenberg is responsible for ensuring that customers gain maximum value from the Query.AI security investigations platform from implementation throughout their entire relationship with the company.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Geniatech Unveils New 4K-Capable Raspberry Pi Alternative

Two new boards in the Raspberry Pi form factor have appeared from Geniatech. Equipped with Amlogic processors, the XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3, as spotted by CNX Software, claim 4K video playback capability. On paper, they don’t sound hugely powerful, with quad-core Cortex A53 and A55 CPUs depending on which model you...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Human Insights-driven CX Platform UserTesting Announces IPO

Leading SF-based SaaS platform UserTesting has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) of 14,169,407 shares of common stock. UserTesting is offering 10,000,000 shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 4,169,407 shares. In addition, UserTesting intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,125,411 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 to $17.00 per share. UserTesting has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “USER”.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Tufin Extends Security Policy Management Leadership to SASE, Providing Unified Visibility and Simplified Policy Management for Cloud-Enabled Organizations

Tufin, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3, featuring a new integration with Zscaler Cloud Firewall, part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, to centralize and simplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) policy management. This release also provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s new security policy dashboard, security administrators benefit from centralized, instant visibility into key access policy issues for proactive resolution, in addition to enhanced automated workflows to help accelerate data center migration and compliance.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Sage Partners With Zapier to Elevate The Work of SMBs With The Power of Automation

Unlocking new ways to automate workflows and saving an average of 10 hours per week on manual, repetitive tasks. Sage the market leader in cloud business management solutions, announces the availability of Zapier, the workflow automation platform for business, on the Sage Marketplace in Canada, US, UK and Ireland. This partnership enables small businesses and accountants across all four countries to elevate their work and automate workflows by seamlessly connecting Sage Accounting with 4,000 apps.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy