Leading SF-based SaaS platform UserTesting has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) of 14,169,407 shares of common stock. UserTesting is offering 10,000,000 shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 4,169,407 shares. In addition, UserTesting intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,125,411 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 to $17.00 per share. UserTesting has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “USER”.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO