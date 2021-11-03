Plugging in for Automated Delivery: Ottonomy Launches Contactless Delivery Robot with Los Angeles-based Mobile Ordering App, Crave
Ottonomy is now enabling contactless food delivery with LA-based mobile ordering app, Crave, focusing on the restaurant and hospitality sectors. Ottonomy has been piloting both indoor/outdoor delivery in markets across the country in multiple industries and sectors including airport and retail. “Our omnichannel mobile ordering is built to benefit...aithority.com
Comments / 0