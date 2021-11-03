Plugging in for Automated Delivery: Ottonomy Launches Contactless Delivery Robot with Los Angeles-based Mobile Ordering App, Crave

Uber Eats has expanded its partnership with Serve Robotics that will soon have on-demand autonomous food delivery robots roving Los Angeles sidewalks. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, which was acquired by Uber for about $2.65 billion last year, Serve is now an independent company on a mission to make delivery more affordable, sustainable and accessible for everyone. Guided by its proprietary autonomous technology, the company's self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in major U.S. cities. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other leading investors.

