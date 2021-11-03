People on the Move

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you're making an investment in a debt that's owed by a property

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
A record number of people are leaving their jobs, with 4.3 million calling it quits in August. Workers’ discontent with their pay, their company culture, their boss or their life choices has been in full view as many seek better employment and wages in a tight job market or choose to do something entirely different.
One of the most useful estate planning tools is a trust, which can be used to create a legacy of wealth and protecting assets. One question to consider when creating one is whether a grantor or non grantor trust is

On Monday, a fresh stimulus check will be deposited into the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans. We'll go over all you need to know about the last Child Tax Credit payments in this post, including when they'll arrive and more. What is the most crucial information concerning...
Struggling to attract workers as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, major companies are dangling an uncommon benefit to lure job candidates: a chance to get paid every day. Dozens of employers — including fast-food chains Arby's, Wendy's, Jimmy John's and Taco Bell as well as retailers Big Lots, Dollar Tree and Kroger— are now giving employees the option to withdraw money from their paychecks moments after finishing their shift by using smartphone apps like Branch or DailyPay.
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
Tim Hanifin, who will oversee and lead the Southwest division, was promoted to president of the company in October after serving as Graycor’s senior vice president. Hanifin spoke to the Business Journal about the importance of the Phoenix market to the company.
Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
