Real Estate

People on the Move

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Baker has been selected to serve as a regional leader for Shumaker’s newly established...

www.bizjournals.com

Cleveland.com

How PPP loans affected bank relationships with small businesses

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

Truliant Federal Credit Union redeveloped a space in a Winston-Salem shopping center to create its Truliant Academy.
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
SmartAsset

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
bizjournals

Affordable housing initiatives take center stage in Tampa

The demand for affordable housing at all levels is exploding throughout Tampa Bay, which is seeing an influx of new residents following the Covid-19 pandemic.
bizjournals

The Great Resignation: Being your employees’ best option

A record number of people are leaving their jobs, with 4.3 million calling it quits in August. Workers’ discontent with their pay, their company culture, their boss or their life choices has been in full view as many seek better employment and wages in a tight job market or choose to do something entirely different.
SmartAsset

How a Non-Grantor Trust Works

One of the most useful estate planning tools is a trust, which can be used to create a legacy of wealth and protecting assets. One question to consider when creating one is whether a grantor or non grantor trust is … Continue reading → The post How a Non-Grantor Trust Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CBS News

A new recruitment tool for employers — paying workers every day

Struggling to attract workers as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, major companies are dangling an uncommon benefit to lure job candidates: a chance to get paid every day. Dozens of employers — including fast-food chains Arby's, Wendy's, Jimmy John's and Taco Bell as well as retailers Big Lots, Dollar Tree and Kroger— are now giving employees the option to withdraw money from their paychecks moments after finishing their shift by using smartphone apps like Branch or DailyPay.
mynews13.com

Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can apply for grants

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
bizjournals


bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories.
bizjournals

Skanska to assess the embodied carbon of new US construction projects

Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
Triad Business Journal

Problem solver


