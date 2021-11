SEMA has become a peculiar event. You, the general public, aren’t allowed in, as it’s an industry-only trade show. But every year in Las Vegas, the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show seems to up the ante by exhibiting the most flabbergasting and harebrained vehicles to be found anywhere on the planet. It’s all about the aftermarket, and attendees have to build something absolutely bonkers to rival what YouTubers are doing and penetrate the cultural consciousness. So every year these illusive machines become more tantalizing, even as the eventual target audience for them — vehicle owners — remains no closer to the action than before.

