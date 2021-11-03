CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tsitsipas retires from 2nd-round match at Paris Masters

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) -- An injured Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match at the Paris Masters while trailing 4-2 against Australian opponent Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday. The third-seeded Greek leads the ATP Tour with 55 wins this year and was playing his 73rd singles match. However, his form has...

