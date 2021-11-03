Tsitsipas retires from 2nd-round match at Paris Masters

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022. At the US Open in September Alcott made history as he completed the Golden Slam of winning all four quad singles majors and Paralympics gold in the same year. "This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," he told reporters in Melbourne.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO