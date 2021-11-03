CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA delayed promotion of their new show after 2 people died at a tribute concert

By Rachel Treisman
 7 days ago
Members of the Swedish group ABBA are seen on a display during a Voyage event at Grona Lund, Stockholm, on September 2. The band is delaying the release of a promotional video after two people died and one was injured at a tribute concert near Stockholm on Tuesday. Frederik Persson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima

Swedish pop sensation ABBA is delaying promotion of their highly-anticipated comeback tour after two people died at a tribute concert on Tuesday.

"In light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow," the band tweeted on Wednesday.

The tribute show at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress hall — just north of Stockholm — turned tragic when an elderly man fell down seven floors and landed on two people below.

The man died, as did one of the people he hit. The other was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

France24 reports that around 1,000 people had been in attendance for a show called "Thank You For The Music," honoring the work of male ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

The man fell about 30 minutes before the show was due to start, and landed in the open foyer. None of the victims have been identified, but the BBC cites police as saying the man was in his 80s and the man he fatally hit was in his 60s. The person who survived is reportedly a woman also in her 60s.

"We received a call regarding a person who either jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," police spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin said, according to EuroNews.

Police said on Tuesday night that they had "no reason to believe that a crime has been committed in connection with the man's fall," the network added.

The concert venue said in a statement that it was "shocked by the tragic event" and sending thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, and offered counseling and grief resources for those affected. It said it would repurchase tickets from the canceled concert, with performances to resume on Saturday.

MT Live AB, the event company behind the tribute tour, said in a Wednesday Facebook post (translated from Swedish by the platform) that they still did not know the details behind the accident. They spoke of being shocked and sad, but said they will continue with their tour.

The real ABBA, meanwhile, is set to release their ninth and final studio album on Friday. "Voyage" will be their first new material in 40 years. They are also planning a "hologram" concert in London in May 22.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

reflector-online.com

Abba journeys fans through time in new album, “Voyage”

The wait is finally over. After almost 40 years of musical silence, Abba is back with "Voyage," a journey through the years of the band members' relationships, both happy and sad. "We took a break in the spring of 1982, and now we've decided it's time to end it," Abba...
MUSIC
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

ABBA, ‘Voyage': Album Review

To say a new ABBA album in 2021 is a daunting prospect is as obvious as saying the group members are, or at least were, blonde. It's been 40 years since the Swedish quartet's last set of new material, The Visitor. There have been seismic generational shifts in the world during the interim before Voyage, but ABBA have remained a kind of Northern Star of pop: Their popularity has only grown thanks to the Mama Mia stage musical and films, among other moves in the culture.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Has A History Of Being ‘Reckless’ At Concerts, Criminal Charges Show After 8 Die At Festival

Past reports have shed light on Travis Scott’s history of ‘reckless’ behavior at his concerts, with incidents that left the rapper twice arrested and sued. According to past reports, Travis Scott has a history of holding concerts plagued with violence and reckless behavior, leading him to be arrested twice and sued. This weekend’s Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy, but it’s apparently not the first time the 30-year-old rapper’s shows have gone awry.
CELEBRITIES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mamma Mia, an Abba Tribute Concert Is Coming to St. Louis

Honey, honey, it’s time to put on your shiniest jumpsuit and white go-go boots, because an ABBA tribute lands in April. Dancing queens ABBA fans can enjoy the concert at the River City Casino & Hotel (777 River City Casino Boulevard; 314-388-7777). Tickets go on sale for the event on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Community Policy