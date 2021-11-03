CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Massive Coronavirus Infection Found In Iowa Deer

By Ben Davis
 7 days ago
A massive Coronavirus Infection has been found in the Iowa deer population. The first 2021 Shotgun Deer Season is December 4 – 8 and the state's Wildlife Officials are nervous. A new study involving hundreds of white-tailed deer in Iowa confirms that they were infected with Coronavirus. The study...

B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
98.1 KHAK

Tony Hawk Visited Iowa, and a MASSIVE Trend Ensued

Tony Hawk is widely regarded as the greatest skateboarder of all time. There are many reasons Hawk is held in such high-esteem, but here are five to give you a solid idea of how the GOAT became the GOAT. 1. Of the 103 competitions in his career, he won 73...
CBS Minnesota

Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coronavirus is widespread among white-tailed deer in Iowa, according to new research. Penn State University researchers and wildlife officials in Iowa found that over 80% of deer in their samples tested positive for the virus, showing that it’s spreading very rapidly. That’s for samples taken from April 2020 through January 2021. There’s no evidence to suggest deer-to-human transmission, researchers said. According to the study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the COVID-19 transmissions amongst deer in Iowa “likely resulted from multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” Researchers said the findings show the need for a “robust...
WebMD

COVID Widespread Among Iowa Deer

THURSDAY, Nov. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The discovery that up to 80% of white-tailed deer in Iowa may be infected with COVID-19 has scientists worried that the animals could become a reservoir for variants that could come back to haunt humans. In the new study, samples were collected lymph...
KSDK

COVID-19 detected in a third of deer in Iowa

ST. LOUIS — A new study shows that a third of sampled white-tailed deer in Iowa were infected with COVID-19. The animals were likely infected by humans, and then spread the disease in the wild. The study looked to give us more information about COVID-19 infection and how animals can...
Billings Gazette

COVID-19 infecting whitetail deer, studies find

Add whitetail deer to the list of animals that can contract and carry COVID-19. A recently released Iowa study found about one-third of 280 captive and free-ranging deer had tested positive for the infection, raising concerns about deer being a reservoir for the virus to mutate. An estimated 30 million whitetail deer live in the United States.
kbsi23.com

COVID-19 found in deer populations in Iowa

LINCOLN, NE (KLKN) – Researchers at Penn State and Iowa State were curious about whether or not COVID-19 could be found in deer populations after a lab study was completed by the USDA, which found that not only could deer be infected with the disease they could also transmit the disease to other deer.
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Kids Now Eligible for COVID Vaccinations

The next phase of protecting South Dakota residents from COVID-19 has arrived. As of Wednesday (November 3), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available for children ages 5-11. The move comes on the heels of emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Kickin Country 100.5

Only One State Has Higher COVID Vaccine Refusal Rate than South Dakota

When it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination, a significant number of South Dakota residents are taking a hard pass. According to a report from 24/7 Wall St, the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that more than 18 percent of adults surveyed in the Mount Rushmore State (116,670 people) say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
abc17news.com

What the end of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like

Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s highly unlikely that the United States, let alone the world, will be able to completely eliminate the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. But there will come a day when it’s no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren’t at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict the spread of coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal influenza.
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
WCIA

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles […]
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

